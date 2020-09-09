X

Week 2 college football schedule: How to watch all 20 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

There are six games that feature preseason Top 25 teams in the first weekend of games involving Power 5 conference schools, but no head-to-head matchups within the ranking.

The ACC and the Big 12 are making their 2020 debuts this weekend. The SEC plans to debut Sept. 26. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have said they won’t play this year.

Of course, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, in the past week three games planned for this weekend were postponed, all involving Big 12 teams: Louisiana Tech at Baylor, SMU at TCU and Tulsa at No. 15 Oklahoma State.

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Sept. 10

8 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Miami, ACC Network

» Saturday, Sept. 12

American Athletic

7 p.m., The Citadel at South Florida, ESPNU

7:30 p.m., Tulane at South Alabama, ESPN2

ACC

Noon, Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina, ACC Network

2:30 p.m., Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame, NBC

3:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at Florida State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

4 p.m., Austin Peay at Pitt, ACC Network

7:30 p.m., No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

8 p.m., Western Kentucky at Louisville, ACC Network

Big 12

Noon, Arkansas State at Kansas State, Fox

Noon, Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, FS1

Noon, Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 23 Iowa State, ESPN

7 p.m., Missouri State at No. 5 Oklahoma, Pay-per-view

8 p.m., Houston Baptist at Texas Tech, ESPN-Plus

10 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Kansas, FS1

Conference USA

Noon, Charlotte at Appalachian State, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, ESPN2

Sun Belt

1:30 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Army, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m., Campbell at Georgia Southern, ESPNU

3:30 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Tulane at South Alabama, ESPN2

FBS independents

