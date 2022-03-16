Video: Braves players react to losing Freddie Freeman

First baseman Freddie Freeman will not be an Atlanta Brave this season.The Braves have acquired first baseman Matt Olson. Freeman's former teammates are still processing the news.Pitcher Tyler Matzek: “Everybody loves him. He’s a great human being, first off, and an even better baseball player.”.Catcher Travis d’Arnaud: "The city loved him. I’ve never seen a stadium chant for anybody as loud as they did for him.”.Ozzie Albies: “We’re going to miss him,” Albies said. “Business is business. I hope he keeps doing what he does best: Being Freddie.”