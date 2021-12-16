Urban Meyer fired, as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.Urban Meyer is out as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.Urban Meyer is out as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.After merely 13 games, the team announced their plans to move on without him on Dec. 16.After merely 13 games, the team announced their plans to move on without him on Dec. 16.This season has been a headache for the Jaguars.With Meyer at the helm, the team managed to win only two games.Prolific as a head coach in the NCAA, Meyer's collegiate mentality wasn't translating to the NFL.Prolific as a head coach in the NCAA, Meyer's collegiate mentality wasn't translating to the NFL.Following the Jaguars' bye week, the team began to fall apart, averaging a paltry 9.1 points per game.Following the Jaguars' bye week, the team began to fall apart, averaging a paltry 9.1 points per game.The Jaguars have lost their last five games.In a recent interview with the 'Tampa Bay Times,' former Jaguars player Josh Lambo said Meyer had kicked him in a fit of rage as the team practiced in August.In a recent interview with the 'Tampa Bay Times,' former Jaguars player Josh Lambo said Meyer had kicked him in a fit of rage as the team practiced in August.Merely hours after the interview was published, Jaguars owner Shad Khan decided to cut ties with Meyer.Merely hours after the interview was published, Jaguars owner Shad Khan decided to cut ties with Meyer.I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. , Shad Khan, owner of Jacksonville Jaguars, via Fox News.I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. , Shad Khan, owner of Jacksonville Jaguars, via Fox News