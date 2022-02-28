UGA investigates alleged fundraising fraud

University of Georgia police are investigating an alleged act of financial fraud committed within the athletic association’s development office earlier this year.Police suspect someone committed identity theft and fraud by using counterfeit info to solicit money from UGA donors and directing it into personal accounts. .The person was employed in UGA’s development office, according to a person familiar with the situation. .The athletic department raises money from donors through two primary funds. One is the Magill Society, which has more than 1,100 members.The other is the Bill Hartman Fund, which is the longtime account for athletic ticket sales.