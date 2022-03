UGA men's basketball coach Tom Crean will leave after this season.Crean has coached the team for four years.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned a search firm has been vetting potential candidates to replace him for at least two weeks.Georgia has lost 11 in a row since recording its only SEC win over Alabama 82-76 on Jan. 25.UGA Athletics Director Josh Brooks has declined to comment on Crean’s coaching status during the season.