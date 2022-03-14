Tom Brady won’t retire yet after all

Tom Brady , won’t retire after all.Brady changed his mind over the weekend about retiring from the NFL.It had only been about 40 days since he announced his retirement.It had only been about 40 days since he announced his retirement.The NFL also announced Brady's return.The Buccaneers had a franchise high for regular season wins last year: 13-4.The Buccaneers had a franchise high for regular season wins last year: 13-4.They closed out the season with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl.They closed out the season with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl.After retiring, Brady's career win-loss record was 243-73 with 7,263 completed passes on 11,317 attempts.After retiring, Brady's career win-loss record was 243-73 with 7,263 completed passes on 11,317 attempts.But the record-breaking QB seemingly feels he has more to offer the sport, and football fans are undoubtedly ready to see what else he has left.But the record-breaking QB seemingly feels he has more to offer the sport, and football fans are undoubtedly ready to see what else he has left.Brady, 44, will face opponents half his age in the fall.I don't think it's, you know, a physical thing. I mean, it does require a lot of time and energy. You know, it's just the nature of football and if you want to be good at it, you got to commit all the time and energy you can to it, Tom Brady, via the 'Let's Go' podcast after announcing his retirement, as reported by NBC News