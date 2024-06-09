Tina Charles scores 22 as Dream beat Sky

Tina Charles finished with 22 points, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added 18 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Sky 89-80 on Saturday in Chicago.

Allisha Gray scored 14 points for the Dream (5-4) and Aerial Powers added 11. Rhyne Howard finished with 10 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Diamond DeShields hit a pull-up jumper to make it 4-2 a minute into the game but Chicago missed six consecutive shots and committed three turnovers as the Dream ripped off a 15-2 run — capped when Gray made back-to-back 3-pointers — before Angel Reese made a layup that cut the Sky's deficit to 17-8 almost five minutes later.