State Sports Report

Tina Charles scores 22 as Dream beat Sky

Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles grabs a defensive rebound during the first half against the New York Liberty at the Gateway Center Arena, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles grabs a defensive rebound during the first half against the New York Liberty at the Gateway Center Arena, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By News services
18 minutes ago

Tina Charles finished with 22 points, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added 18 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Sky 89-80 on Saturday in Chicago.

Allisha Gray scored 14 points for the Dream (5-4) and Aerial Powers added 11. Rhyne Howard finished with 10 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Diamond DeShields hit a pull-up jumper to make it 4-2 a minute into the game but Chicago missed six consecutive shots and committed three turnovers as the Dream ripped off a 15-2 run — capped when Gray made back-to-back 3-pointers — before Angel Reese made a layup that cut the Sky's deficit to 17-8 almost five minutes later.

The Dream hit 12 of 22 from the field in the first quarter and led 29-15 going into the second.

Reese finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. The 6-foot-3 rookie had her third consecutive double-double and her fourth of the season for Chicago (4-6). Kamilla Cardoso and Dana Evans also scored 13 points apiece and Marina Mabrey added 12.

Lindsay Allen converted a three-point play to cap a 7-0 spurt and cut the Sky’s deficit to 78-75 midway through the fourth quarter but Charles answered with two free throws. Parker-Tyus followed with a layup and then two free throws and Howard hit a deep 3-pointer that made it 87-79 with 1:42 left.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Mayor wants to delay Five Points construction amid MARTA audit

Hapeville officer arrested after ‘repeatedly’ using Taser on arrestee, GBI says

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

REVIEW AND GALLERY
Rolling Stones TKO Atlanta crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Credit: AP

Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually

Credit: AP

Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Dream offense struggles in loss: ‘We didn’t make shots and they pouted’
Doug Porter, who won 112 games at Fort Valley State, dies
College Football Playoff announces full schedule for the 2024 12-team playoff
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station