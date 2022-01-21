The Greatest Olympic Moments of All Time.With the Summer Olympics in full gear, viewers can expect to see some of the world’s most impressive athletic feats.Here’s a look back at a few of the greatest moments from past Olympic Games.Jesse Owens won the 100m, 200m, long jump and 4x100m relay at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.Florence Griffith Joyner became the fastest woman in the world after winning both the 100m and 200m events during the 1988 Seoul Olympics.The Dream Team, consisting of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Larry Bird, among others, won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.Australia's Cathy Freeman took home the gold in the 400m with a time of 49.11 seconds at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.Usain Bolt rose to international fame after becoming the first man to hold both the 100m and 200m records and winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.Usain Bolt rose to international fame after becoming the first man to hold both the 100m and 200m records and winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.Michael Phelps became the most decorated Olympian, with a total of 28 medals, at the Rio Olympics in 2012.Michael Phelps became the most decorated Olympian, with a total of 28 medals, at the Rio Olympics in 2012