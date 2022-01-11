The biggest moments of the national championship game

The biggest momentsof the national championship game.Georgia receiver George Pickens catches a 52-yard pass in the first quarter.Alabama receiver Jameson Williams catches a 40-yard throw early in the second quarter, but injures his knee on the play.Alabama TE Cameron Latu explodes for a 61-yard catch and run to the Georgia 8-yard line with 6:49 to go in the second quarter. .Three plays later, Georgia's Channing Tindall sacks QB Bryce Young for a 13-yard loss, forcing Bama to kick a field goal. .The score at the half: Georgia 6, Alabama 9.Georgia intercepts a pass by Bryce Young with 12:05 to go in the 3rd quarter.Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter blocks a 48-yard field goal try by Alabama late in the 3rd quarter..Georgia RB James Cooks breaks loose on a 67-yard scamper late in the 3rd quarter.Georgia running back Zamir White scores on a 1-yard run three plays later, and the Dogs take the first lead of the game, 13-9.At the start of the 4th quarter, Alabama QB Bryce Young hit a 28-yard pass to Agiya Hall for a first down at the Georgia 5 yard line.A stout Georgia defense held, and Bama had to settle for another field goal.In a controversial call, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is sacked as he appears to throw an incomplete pass; instead it's ruled a fumble.the ball is recovered by Alabama's Alab Brian Branch just before he steps out of bounds.Five plays later, Alabama takes the lead again on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Cameron Latu.On the ensuing drive, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett hit Adonai Mitchell for a 40-yard TD, putting Georgia up again, 19-18.A 15-yard touchdown pass to TE Brock Bowers puts Georgia up 26-18 with 3:33 remaining.Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo intercepts a pass by Bryce Young and returns it 79 yards for a touchdown to ice the game