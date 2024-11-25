Breaking: Special counsel moves to dismiss election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Vibe trade for No. 1 overall pick, select Merritt Beason in Pro Volleyball Federation draft

Nebraska's Merritt Beason (13) serves the ball during the third set of a college volleyball match against Iowa, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nebraska's Merritt Beason (13) serves the ball during the third set of a college volleyball match against Iowa, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Vibe traded up to obtain the No. 1 overall pick and selected Nebraska opposite Merritt Beason in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation draft on Monday.

The Vibe sent the second and ninth overall picks to the Indy Ignite in the trade. The Vibe also received the Ignite’s 2025 third-round pick.

“We knew trading with Indy was a bold move, especially parting with our ninth overall pick, but it was a strategic decision we firmly believe will pay off,” Vibe head coach Kayla Banwarth said. “This trade not only strengthens our roster for the upcoming season, but it also positions us for long-term success while giving us a significant advantage having Indy’s third-round pick next year.”

Beason was the 2023 AVCA Region Player of the Year. She earned an All-Big Ten First Team nod in 2023 by posting 455 kills, ninth most in a season for a Nebraska volleyball player, and 106 blocks on the season. As a Husker, she was named senior captain and has played 217 sets, averaging 3.38 kills per set while helping Nebraska to a 66-3 record during that span.

Prior to her time at Nebraska, Beason played at Florida and earned numerous accolades, including All-SEC First Team in 2022 and All-Freshman Team in 2021. She averaged 765 blocks per set and totaled 565 kills as a Gator, transferring to Nebraska in her junior season. In 2023, Beason led her team to an NCAA Championship appearance.

“This is an incredible opportunity to play for such a dynamic team with a winning culture,” Beason said. “With their success last year motivating them, I am ready to gear up and strive for that championship title.”

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia's Dasha Vidmanova, Columbia's Michael Zheng win NCAA singles titles
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jennings has 3 TDs as No. 13 SMU routs Virginia 33-7 to clinch a spot in the ACC title...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey on the cusp of an NCAA record for victories at storied...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kennesaw State records first win under interim coach Chandler Burks
Panthers scorch North Carolina Central with 70.2% shooting
Injuries force new faces to take larger role for Georgia State
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dickens administration wants to dictate changes to city IG office
T.D. Jakes, megachurch pastor with ties to Atlanta, suffers medical emergency 1h ago
Predicting Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves