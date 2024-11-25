Vibe trade for No. 1 overall pick, select Merritt Beason in Pro Volleyball Federation draft

The Atlanta Vibe traded up to obtain the No. 1 overall pick and selected Nebraska opposite Merritt Beason in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation draft on Monday.

The Vibe sent the second and ninth overall picks to the Indy Ignite in the trade. The Vibe also received the Ignite’s 2025 third-round pick.

“We knew trading with Indy was a bold move, especially parting with our ninth overall pick, but it was a strategic decision we firmly believe will pay off,” Vibe head coach Kayla Banwarth said. “This trade not only strengthens our roster for the upcoming season, but it also positions us for long-term success while giving us a significant advantage having Indy’s third-round pick next year.”