Vibe trade for No. 1 overall pick, select Merritt Beason in Pro Volleyball Federation draft

The Atlanta Vibe traded up to obtain the No. 1 overall pick and selected Nebraska opposite Merritt Beason in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation draft on Monday.
The Vibe sent the second and ninth overall picks to the Indy Ignite in the trade. The Vibe also received the Ignite’s 2025 third-round pick.
“We knew trading with Indy was a bold move, especially parting with our ninth overall pick, but it was a strategic decision we firmly believe will pay off,” Vibe head coach Kayla Banwarth said. “This trade not only strengthens our roster for the upcoming season, but it also positions us for long-term success while giving us a significant advantage having Indy’s third-round pick next year.”
Beason was the 2023 AVCA Region Player of the Year. She earned an All-Big Ten First Team nod in 2023 by posting 455 kills, ninth most in a season for a Nebraska volleyball player, and 106 blocks on the season. As a Husker, she was named senior captain and has played 217 sets, averaging 3.38 kills per set while helping Nebraska to a 66-3 record during that span.
Prior to her time at Nebraska, Beason played at Florida and earned numerous accolades, including All-SEC First Team in 2022 and All-Freshman Team in 2021. She averaged 765 blocks per set and totaled 565 kills as a Gator, transferring to Nebraska in her junior season. In 2023, Beason led her team to an NCAA Championship appearance.
“This is an incredible opportunity to play for such a dynamic team with a winning culture,” Beason said. “With their success last year motivating them, I am ready to gear up and strive for that championship title.”
