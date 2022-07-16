ajc logo
Tiffany Hayes scores 18 but Dream fall to the Sun

State Sports Report
By Staff and wire reports
58 minutes ago

Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points but the Dream fell to the Connecticut Sun 93-68 in College Park Friday night.

AD Durr scored 12 for the Dream, which has lost three games in a row, and 10 of their last 13.

071522 College Park: Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings (25) attempts a shot during the first half against the Connecticut Sun at The Gateway Center at College Park, Friday, July 15, 2022, in College Park, Ga. The Dream lost to the Sun 93-68. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

071522 College Park: Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings (25) attempts a shot during the first half against the Connecticut Sun at The Gateway Center at College Park, Friday, July 15, 2022, in College Park, Ga. The Dream lost to the Sun 93-68. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

071522 College Park: Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings (25) attempts a shot during the first half against the Connecticut Sun at The Gateway Center at College Park, Friday, July 15, 2022, in College Park, Ga. The Dream lost to the Sun 93-68. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

.Jonquel Jones scored 21 points for Connecticut, which never trailed.

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).

The Sun moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for third in the WNBA standings, a game behind the second-place Las Vegas Aces and two games back of the defending champion Chicago Sky.

