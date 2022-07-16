Tiffany Hayes scores 18 but Dream fall to the Sun

Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points but the Dream fell to the Connecticut Sun 93-68 in College Park Friday night.
AD Durr scored 12 for the Dream, which has lost three games in a row, and 10 of their last 13.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
.Jonquel Jones scored 21 points for Connecticut, which never trailed.
Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).
The Sun moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for third in the WNBA standings, a game behind the second-place Las Vegas Aces and two games back of the defending champion Chicago Sky.
