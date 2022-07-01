Tiffany Hayes returns to lead Dream to a victory over Liberty

Hayes briefly let the game early in the fourth quarter going down after a rebound and was escorted back to the locker room. She came back about two minutes later.

The game also marked the return of AD Durr to New York. The Liberty traded Durr to Atlanta earlier this month. She scored five points.

Wheeler admitted that the tying shot wasn’t originally supposed to be for her.

“The shot was to go to AD, but as a point guard, time awareness, saw 2.3 seconds left and made a basketball move and hit the shot,” Wheeler said.