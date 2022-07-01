ajc logo
X

Tiffany Hayes returns to lead Dream to a victory over Liberty

Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes has been out due to a knee injury. File photo

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes has been out due to a knee injury. File photo

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By Staff and wire reports
26 minutes ago

Tiffany Hayes made the most of her first game of the season, providing a spark in overtime to lift the Atlanta Dream over the host New York Liberty.

Hayes, who missed the first 19 games with a right-knee injury, scored nine of her 21 points in OT to lift the Dream to a 92-81 victory Thursday night.

Hayes scored the first seven points in overtime, hitting a 3-pointer from each wing and then getting fouled while shooting another 3. She made only one of those free throws to make it 86-79.

ExploreSports on TV

Natasha Howard finally got New York on the board in the extra period with a layup, but that only cut the deficit to 88-81 with just over two minutes left. The Dream (9-11) wouldn’t let the Liberty get any closer.

New York (8-11) led 79-76 with 7.5 seconds left when Atlanta’s Erica Wheeler took the ball and dribbled the clock down before hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Wheeler had missed most of June with a left foot sprain.

Hayes briefly let the game early in the fourth quarter going down after a rebound and was escorted back to the locker room. She came back about two minutes later.

The game also marked the return of AD Durr to New York. The Liberty traded Durr to Atlanta earlier this month. She scored five points.

Wheeler admitted that the tying shot wasn’t originally supposed to be for her.

“The shot was to go to AD, but as a point guard, time awareness, saw 2.3 seconds left and made a basketball move and hit the shot,” Wheeler said.

Next game: The Dream returns home to host Seattle on Sunday.

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Editors' Picks
Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies8h ago
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative
5h ago
Phillies shell Ian Anderson, but Braves finish successful June in good position
52m ago
Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray
6h ago
Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray
6h ago
Georgia Tech star Lorela Cubaj processes growth, returns home as WNBA rookie
8h ago
The Latest
A life saved: Two men who share more than a kidney to run Peachtree
14h ago
Minji Kang wins Georgia Women’s Amateur in four-hole playoff
Chase Elliott celebrates Georgia’s success at College Football Hall of Fame
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
15h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
17h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top