They’re back: Dream return to State Farm Arena eyeing history

“First and foremost, I’m super excited that we were able to sell out our game on Monday,” Dream coach Tanisha Wright said Friday. “That is a historical thing to be able to do.”

For some season-ticket holders, however, watching from home seems like a good option, too. The game will be televised on WPCH Peachtree TV at 7:30 p.m.

John Barquet never misses a home game at the Gateway Center but he’s choosing to miss the big game at the State Farm Arena because of seating issues.

“My seats were on the opposite side of the court from where I’m accustomed to and that was a little annoying, just the whole atmosphere wasn’t the same,” Barquet said. “We were a lot farther from the court at State Farm than we are here at Gateway.”

Another fan, Kadeem Lewis, shares the same thoughts about seating in the arena which can hold over 19,000 basketball fans. Lewis says he is excited for the No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick to come to Atlanta but won’t sacrifice his comfort for it.

“If I was able to get tickets, I would go but I’m pretty sure I can’t anymore and even if I do it will be in the nosebleeds and I’d rather just watch it from home,” Lewis said.

A dad and daughter duo will be attending Monday’s game but they hope the atmosphere will have some features similar to games in College Park.

“The venue is very good, having it at State Farm, I just wish that the people putting it on here were doing the same thing there as far as the DJ, the MC, Janelle,” Mathew Jackson said. “If they would just bring them along with it. ... I think they do such a great job hyping the crowd and getting everyone involved, it’s just having them on a bigger stage and having them there would be A-plus.”

His daughter Jasmine also appreciates the talented off-court staff the Dream have assembled. She is inspired by the examples set by women in key spots in sports.

“Keeping women at the forefront of everything too because here we have a female announcer, female DJ, things of that nature make women in the forefront of women’s basketball,” Jasmine said. “I would love to see that at State Farm.”

The event will host the highly anticipated halftime show featuring Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob as well as members of the 1996 USA women’s Olympics team, who will be on hand for a tribute.

Another fan, Sharm Tucker, was satisfied with the last game at State Farm and is positive she will enjoy herself once again.

“I thought it was very exciting, everything it said it was going to be, it was that and then some,” Tucker said.

Dream star Rhyne Howard will be on the court this time. She was injured during the Fever’s first visit and had to watch the game.

“It’s just another game, of course I’m expecting our fans to come out and have a great time,” Howard said. “I am excited to play in there, but you know it’s just another game and I’m looking forward to it.”