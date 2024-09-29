Tennessee-Martin defeats winless Kennesaw State

Patrick Smith ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Oshae Baker had a 63-yard interception return for a score to lead Tennessee-Martin to a 24-13 win over host Kennesaw State on Saturday night at Fifth Third Stadium.

With the score tied 10-10 at halftime, the Skyhawks (2-3) used a strong second-performance to pull away for the victory. The big plays came in the third quarter -- Baker’s interception return and Smith’s 21-yard TD run.

Smith started the scoring with a 7-yard run in the opening seconds of the second quarter, capping a 16-play, 68-yard drive.