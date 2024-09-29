Tennessee-Martin defeats winless Kennesaw State

Patrick Smith ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Oshae Baker had a 63-yard interception return for a score to lead Tennessee-Martin to a 24-13 win over host Kennesaw State on Saturday night at Fifth Third Stadium.
With the score tied 10-10 at halftime, the Skyhawks (2-3) used a strong second-performance to pull away for the victory. The big plays came in the third quarter -- Baker’s interception return and Smith’s 21-yard TD run.
Smith started the scoring with a 7-yard run in the opening seconds of the second quarter, capping a 16-play, 68-yard drive.
But later in the quarter, Kennesaw State’s Jayven Williams returned an interception 48 yards into the end zone for the Owls’ only touchdown in the game. It tied the score at 7-7.
The teams traded field goals in the final minute of the second quarter, with Kennesaw State’s Austin Welch connecting from 49 yards as time ran out to tie the score at 10-10.
The Owls (0-4) were driving on the opening possession of the second half when Baker's pick-6 turned the game around.
Smith then capped another long drive with a 21-yard run around the left end to make the score 24-10.
Kennesaw State held Tennessee-Martin to 284 yards of offense, but could gain only 215 itself.
Next for the Owls is a home game against Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. Friday.