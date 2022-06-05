Tar Heels hang on, top Georgia 6-5 in elimination game

Chaney Rogers hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, but Georgia’s rally fell one run short, as the 10th-seeded Tar Heels defeated the Bulldogs 6-5 on Sunday in an NCAA regional game in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Cole Tate led off the ninth with a single, and Connor Tate doubled. After a groundout, Rogers homered to left-center.
Josh McAllister then drove a ball to deep center, but North Carolina’s Vance Honeycutt went over the wall to save the run. Corey Collins struck out to end the game.
Mikey Madej drove in three runs for the Tar Heels, who were scheduled to play VCU on Sunday might. The Tar Heels must win twice to earn a super regional berth.
Madej got his third RBI with an infield single in the seventh to put the Tar Heels up 6-2.
Texas Tech 3, Georgia Southern 1: Top-seeded Georgia Southern, the No. 16 national seed, saw its season come to an end in the Statesboro Regional with a loss to the third-seeded Red Raiders.
The Eagles finished 41-20, while the Red Raiders advanced to play Notre Dame in the regional final.