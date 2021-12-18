South Carolina State upsets Jackson State to win the Celebration Bowl

On offense, Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields’ connection with receiver Shaqaun Davis provided the margin of victory. Fields threw three touchdown passes to Davis, and four in the game, while completing only 39% of his passes.

Davis said he knew he had to be aggressive and make plays.

“I just had to play more physical,” Davis said. “I wasn’t getting no calls. I just had to stop complaining and get physical with them back.”

Davis finished the game with five catches for 95 yards and the three touchdowns.

After the Tigers went up 7-0 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs tied the score late in the second quarter. After Godbolt forced the fumble, Fields finished with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Davis.

The Bulldogs added a 26-yard field goal by Gavyn Zimmerman with eight seconds left to lead 10-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Fields connected with Davis for a 16-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 10, at 17-7, with 12:36 in the third quarter.

After the Bulldogs forced another Tigers turnover, Fields connected with receiver Richard Bailer for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 8:43 to go in the third quarter.

The Tigers added a field goal in the late in the third quarter, but Fields’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Davis with 6:19 to go in the fourth quarter iced the game.