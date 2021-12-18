Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

South Carolina State upsets Jackson State to win the Celebration Bowl

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was abuzz Saturday for the return of the Celebration Bowl after a one-year hiatus. Fans in attendance watched as the underdogs of South Carolina State upset Jackson State for a 31-10 victory.

“Our defense has always been the lead dog in our pack,” South Carolina State coach Oliver Pough said after the game about the Bulldogs (7-5) holding the Tigers (11-2), the No. 1-ranked offense in the SWAC, to 10 points. “I’m extremely proud that our football team (finished) with a winning (season).”

ExploreCelebration Bowl announces six-year extension

The Bulldogs’ defense rose to the challenge of stopping a high-powered offense that entered Saturday’s game averaging almost 30 points per game. The Bulldogs finished with three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Patrick Godbolt, who forced a fumble by Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the second quarter, played a big role in the South Carolina State victory.

“It was a momentum shift,” Godbolt said of the fumble. “The whole time on the sideline we said we needed to get a play, we needed to get a sack on him. Coach gave me the call, and I had the opportunity to come off the edge and get a sack.”

On offense, Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields’ connection with receiver Shaqaun Davis provided the margin of victory. Fields threw three touchdown passes to Davis, and four in the game, while completing only 39% of his passes.

Davis said he knew he had to be aggressive and make plays.

“I just had to play more physical,” Davis said. “I wasn’t getting no calls. I just had to stop complaining and get physical with them back.”

Davis finished the game with five catches for 95 yards and the three touchdowns.

caption arrowCaption
Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders reacts at the end of the fourth quarter during the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18, 2021. South Carolina State won 31-10 over Jackson State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders reacts at the end of the fourth quarter during the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18, 2021. South Carolina State won 31-10 over Jackson State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders reacts at the end of the fourth quarter during the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18, 2021. South Carolina State won 31-10 over Jackson State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After the Tigers went up 7-0 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs tied the score late in the second quarter. After Godbolt forced the fumble, Fields finished with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Davis.

The Bulldogs added a 26-yard field goal by Gavyn Zimmerman with eight seconds left to lead 10-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Fields connected with Davis for a 16-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 10, at 17-7, with 12:36 in the third quarter.

After the Bulldogs forced another Tigers turnover, Fields connected with receiver Richard Bailer for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 8:43 to go in the third quarter.

The Tigers added a field goal in the late in the third quarter, but Fields’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Davis with 6:19 to go in the fourth quarter iced the game.

caption arrowCaption
South Carolina State's defensive lineman Shaeem Haltiwanger (96) and linebacker Jablonski Green (34) celebrate during the second half of the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18, 2021. South Carolina State won 31-10 over Jackson State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Carolina State's defensive lineman Shaeem Haltiwanger (96) and linebacker Jablonski Green (34) celebrate during the second half of the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18, 2021. South Carolina State won 31-10 over Jackson State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
South Carolina State's defensive lineman Shaeem Haltiwanger (96) and linebacker Jablonski Green (34) celebrate during the second half of the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18, 2021. South Carolina State won 31-10 over Jackson State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

About the Author

Follow Anfernee Patterson on facebookFollow Anfernee Patterson on twitter

Anfernee is a recent graduate of Georgia State University majoring in Journalism. He has covered High school sports in the Atlanta area (APS and South Fulton region). He has also covered college athletics such as Georgia, Georgia State and numerous sporting events such as the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Celebration Bowl announces six-year extension
4h ago
Dennis Thomas discusses his role in the evolution of the Celebration Bowl
Georgia State backs take different paths to big yardage
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top