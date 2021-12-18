South Carolina State upsets Jackson State to win the Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was abuzz Saturday for the return of the Celebration Bowl after a one-year hiatus. Fans in attendance watched as the underdogs of South Carolina State upset Jackson State for a 31-10 victory.
“Our defense has always been the lead dog in our pack,” South Carolina State coach Oliver Pough said after the game about the Bulldogs (7-5) holding the Tigers (11-2), the No. 1-ranked offense in the SWAC, to 10 points. “I’m extremely proud that our football team (finished) with a winning (season).”
The Bulldogs’ defense rose to the challenge of stopping a high-powered offense that entered Saturday’s game averaging almost 30 points per game. The Bulldogs finished with three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Patrick Godbolt, who forced a fumble by Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the second quarter, played a big role in the South Carolina State victory.
“It was a momentum shift,” Godbolt said of the fumble. “The whole time on the sideline we said we needed to get a play, we needed to get a sack on him. Coach gave me the call, and I had the opportunity to come off the edge and get a sack.”
On offense, Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields’ connection with receiver Shaqaun Davis provided the margin of victory. Fields threw three touchdown passes to Davis, and four in the game, while completing only 39% of his passes.
Davis said he knew he had to be aggressive and make plays.
“I just had to play more physical,” Davis said. “I wasn’t getting no calls. I just had to stop complaining and get physical with them back.”
Davis finished the game with five catches for 95 yards and the three touchdowns.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
After the Tigers went up 7-0 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs tied the score late in the second quarter. After Godbolt forced the fumble, Fields finished with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Davis.
The Bulldogs added a 26-yard field goal by Gavyn Zimmerman with eight seconds left to lead 10-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Fields connected with Davis for a 16-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 10, at 17-7, with 12:36 in the third quarter.
After the Bulldogs forced another Tigers turnover, Fields connected with receiver Richard Bailer for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 8:43 to go in the third quarter.
The Tigers added a field goal in the late in the third quarter, but Fields’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Davis with 6:19 to go in the fourth quarter iced the game.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
About the Author