Celebration Bowl announces six-year extension

“We configured the capacity,” Grant said at a news conference Friday. “That was always our intent, and that was around 45,000. It is always our intent to create a sellout and concentrate the fan in the good field that this stadium provides. Until we feel and believe we can say that at the next level, we don’t see (increasing the capacity) in the foreseeable future, unless we realize the fans will make it to that point.

The game has started at noon each year, and Grant believes that time slot is perfect.

“The time slot we are in is the best time for the bowls because we’re first,” Grant said. “In this time slot, we have no competition in the sports window. It gives us an opportunity maximize fans and to utilize this venue in a way that would allow the opportunity to convert the building.”