Sack-happy defense paces Georgia State in dominant win over Southern Miss

“The defensive pressure starts with our defensive line,” Elliott said. “I can’t wait to chart it because it seemed like on every play we were in the backfield. Their quarterback could never get comfortable. Their run game could never get started. I mean it’s just awesome to see.”

Georgia State set a school record for fewest rushing yards allowed (33). After allowing only 283 total yards in last week’s win over Old Dominion, the Panthers surrendered only 202 against Southern Miss.

Javon Denis led the team with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, and Jeffery Clark had five tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss.

“We came into this game with the mentality that we had to be quick and we had to use it against these boys because they’re pretty big,” Clark said. “You can’t touch what you can’t catch, and we just knew we could get to the quarterback and have a party. Overall it was a fun day.”

The offense found a new star in running back Marcus Carroll, who carried 24 times for a career-best 163 yards and scored three touchdowns. Carroll’s performance was imperative because the stable of backs was thin; Jamyest Williams was out with an injury, and Tucker Gregg was limited.

“We had a couple of backs banged up, and Marcus has had a great week of practice,” Elliott said. “I talked about opportunities and what you’re going to do when you get the opportunity. I’d say he made the most of his opportunity.”

Carroll’s ability to pick up consistent yardage behind Georgia State’s veteran offensive line enabled the Panthers to keep moving the chains – which actually broke and had to be repaired in the third quarter. The 388 rushing yards were the third most in program history.

“I think it started off with Monday’s practice,” Carroll said. “And I’m telling you, that O-line is something serious. It gave me some good holes to run through, and I’m just glad I could execute for my team.”

Quarterback Darren Grainger had another outstanding day. He ran 13 times for 143 yards – his second consecutive game with 100 yards -- and completed 15 of 23 passes for 133 yards, both of them to Jamari Thrash, who caught four of the passes for 60 yards.

The Panthers led 28-0 at halftime – GSU had 225 rushing yards to minus-9 for Southern Miss -- but gave the Eagles life early in the third quarter. Southern Miss scored on a 7-yard pass to Cole Cavallo from Trey Lowe, the third quarterback used by Southern Miss. Georgia State then turned it over when Carroll fumbled at the end of a reception, and the Eagles made it a two-score game after Frank Gore broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run.

With the momentum beginning to shift, Georgia State regained it by answering with a touchdown. Grainger took the opening play 60 yards on a keeper, and the Panthers scored three plays later on Carroll’s 1-yard run.

“I talked (to Grainger) about finishing this football game,” Elliott said. “We had to respond. I mean, we had to respond. It was an awesome big-time play by Darren to take the ball down there, and we punched it in and shut their momentum down and regained control.”

That re-established the 21-point lead, and Georgia State put it away after two sacks forced a Southern Miss punt. GSU responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Grainger to Thrash that ended any hopes of a Southern Miss comeback.