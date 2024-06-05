Rhyne Howard to represent Team USA in Paris Olympics

“Being able to be an Olympian this early in my career, it’s exciting and surreal,” Howard said in April. “I’m looking forward to bringing home the gold but also coming home with the experience of 3x3 and bringing that back to the W.”

Howard previously represented Team USA and won gold medals at the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup, 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship. She also participated in the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Springfield Stop in April.

Howard becomes the third Atlanta Dream player to play in the Olympics. She joins Angel McCoughtry and Erika de Souza, who both competed in the 2012 Olympics, representing the United States and Brazil, respectively.

The Women’s 3x3 Pool Round will kick off on July 30. The United States, France, China, Germany, Canada, Spain, Australia and Azerbaijan are all slated to participate.