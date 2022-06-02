ajc logo
X

Rhyne Howard scores 22 as Dream improve to 6-3

Rhyne Howard (left), coach Tanisha Wright and the Dream are 6-3. File photo

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Rhyne Howard (left), coach Tanisha Wright and the Dream are 6-3. File photo

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

State Sports Report
By News services
46 minutes ago

Rhyne Howard scored 22 points, Kristy Wallace made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-76 on Wednesday night in College Park.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, was named the Rookie of the Month for May, the league announced earlier Wednesday.

Wallace, a rookie from Baylor, entered with just five 3-pointers on the season. She finished 5 of 6 from long range to help Atlanta go 12 for 28.

Erica Wheeler and Aari McDonald each scored 13 points for Atlanta (6-3). Monique Billings had 10 points and nine rebounds. Wheeler also had nine of the Dream’s 21 assists on 33 made baskets.

ExploreSports TV listings

Atlanta forced Minnesota into 24 turnovers as Aari McDonald had seven steals.

Kayla McBride scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota (2-8), which is in last place in the WNBA standings. Nikolina Milic added 14 points.

Atlanta led 43-37 at halftime behind 12 points from Howard.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks
Alex Anthopoulos on the Braves: ‘Our talent speaks for itself’8h ago
Jimbo Fisher: Feud with Nick Saban is over; ‘we’re moving on to the next thing”
5h ago
Who could be Hawks’ first-round pick later this month?
11h ago
Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree playing in upstart golf league
11h ago
Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree playing in upstart golf league
11h ago
How Braves starter Spencer Strider’s change-up was born
2h ago
The Latest
Dream’s Rhyne Howard named WNBA’s Rookie of the Month
8h ago
Local golf: Duluth teen Sara Im excited about U.S. Women’s Open appearance
12h ago
Bryce Elder pitches shutout as Triple-A Gwinnett defeats Louisville
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
17h ago
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top