Rhyne Howard scores 21 but Dream fall to Mystics

There were two ties and three lead changes in the final 2 1/2 minutes, the last of which came when Tianna Hawkins made two free throws to give the Mystics a 74-73 lead with 41.5 seconds left. After Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard missed a jumper, Cloud made two foul shots and Atkins stole a pass and added two more free throws to cap the scoring with 19 seconds remaining.

Howard hit four 3-pointers and led Atlanta (4-2) with 21 points. The No. 1 selection in last month’s draft, Howard is averaging 20.5 points while shooting 46.7% from behind the arc. Her 21 made 3s through six career games are second in WNBA history. Ruthie Bolton had 23 for the Sacramento Monarchs in 1997.