Rhyne Howard goes scoreless in Dream’s road loss

WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points to reach 4,000 for her career and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 70-50 on Tuesday night.
Rookie Rhyne Howard, the league’s leading scorer at 20.5 points per game, missed all nine of her shots and was scoreless in 29 minutes for the Dream (4-3).
Atlanta attempted just six free throws.
The Dream shot just 35.7%, including 4 of 21 from 3-point distance, and turned the ball over 23 times.
Delle Donne entered needing 15 points to become the 40th player to reach the 4,000 milestone. She was 7 of 13 from the field and had three of Washington’s seven blocked shots.
Washington took control in the third quarter, outscoring Atlanta 20-8 to help build a 54-33 lead.
Kennedy Burke added 13 points for Washington (6-2), which was without coach Mike Thibault due to personal reasons. Alysha Clark scored 11 points and Ariel Atkins had 10.
About the Author