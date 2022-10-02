Renee Montgomery looks to spotlight Ora Washington’s legacy in BBC podcast

Montgomery may not completely know what it was like to be an athlete during segregation, but she understands what it’s like to put in the hours while not receiving all the recognition. That’s why she wants to make sure that Washington’s story does not fall through the cracks.

“I think that history gets erased a lot, and the more time that passes and things that slip away through the cracks, you know, that’s how a person’s legacy can be forgotten,” Montgomery said. “And so, for me, why it was important to me is because we look at women’s sports, there’s a lot of women athletes that before the WNBA existed, were playing basketball at their highest level, the highest level that they could play in and we may not hear about them, we may not know about them. "

The podcast premiered Aug. 25 and currently has five of its episodes available wherever listeners find their podcasts.

“I want everyone to go on a journey with us because as I uncovered things, we give you a live account sometimes of those things,” Montgomery said. “What were the reporters saying, who were the people she was playing against? What was the match like? Everybody in Harlem was fly like that, like those are the things we started to find out. And so each week, we just uncover new things.”