Panthers fall, have lost 11 in a row to Appalachian State

Appalachian State tight end Kanen Hamlett dives for the game-winning touchdown under pressure from Georgia State's Demaine Wilson in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

By News services
1 hour ago

Georgia State took the lead with 6:39 to play but could not hold on in a 33-26 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday.

Joey Aguilar threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Ahmani Marshall rushed for 115 yards and another score, and Appalachian State snapped a three-game losing streak.

Appalachian State (3-4, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) has won 11 straight games against Georgia State (2-5, 0-4). The Panthers are 0-6 in Boone.

Georgia State took a 26-25 lead on a 39-yard field goal by Liam Rickman with 6:39 remaining. Panthers safety Jeremiah Johnson made an easy interception two plays later, but a teammate was called for pass interference to give App State a first down at its 44-yard line.

Appalachian State marched down the field and Aguilar found Kanen Hamlett for a 3-yard touchdown with 1:51 left. It was the second career catch for the sophomore Hamlett. Then Aguilar rolled to his right and ran through two tacklers at the goal line for a 2-point conversion for a seven-point lead.

Then Georgia State returner DJ Murray Jr. bobbled the kickoff and got tripped at the 12-yard line. On the third play, Santana Hopper sacked Zach Gibson leading to a Georgia State timeout with 1:01 left. Gibson was pressured again on fourth down, and his desperation throw went over the head of Dorian Fleming on the right sideline.

Gibson finished 16 of 22 for 192 yards with a touchdown. Michel Dukes added 81 yards rushing and a score for Georgia State.

Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst gets past Appalachian State safety Zyeir Gamble for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks//The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

News services
