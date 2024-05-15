Night race will return to Atlanta Motor Speedway next year

It was announced earlier this week that a 32-driver, bracket-style tournament will run during five summer races starting next year. The winner will receive a $1 million purse. Those five Cup Series races will air across TNT Sports’ networks and platforms. AMS will host the first event in the return of NASCAR to TNT for the first time since 2014. TNT will broadcast five Cup Series races a season starting next year and running through 2031.

“The energy and the atmosphere a night race at Atlanta brings is second to none,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “That’s why our fans have been telling us they want the night race back in Atlanta, and we’re thrilled to make it happen.”

The 2024 NASCAR schedule features two races at AMS. The first, the Ambetter Health 400, was held in February, the second race of the season right after the Daytona 500. Daniel Suarez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide photo finish. The second race, this year’s Quaker State 400, will be held Sept. 8 and will be the first event in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

The complete NASCAR schedule will be announced at a later date.