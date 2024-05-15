State Sports Report

Night race will return to Atlanta Motor Speedway next year

Quaker State 400 will be first race in new In-Season Tournament
Daniel Suarez (far left) edged Ryan Blaney (right, 12) and Kyle Busch (center) by inches in a three-wide photo-finish to win the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hampton, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Daniel Suarez (far left) edged Ryan Blaney (right, 12) and Kyle Busch (center) by inches in a three-wide photo-finish to win the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hampton, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
21 minutes ago

It will have been gone for a year, but night racing is coming back to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

And the stakes will be big.

The Quaker State 400 will shift back to the summer with a race date of June 28 next year – and it will be a night race. In addition, the race will be the first in NASCAR’s new In-Season Tournament.

It was announced earlier this week that a 32-driver, bracket-style tournament will run during five summer races starting next year. The winner will receive a $1 million purse. Those five Cup Series races will air across TNT Sports’ networks and platforms. AMS will host the first event in the return of NASCAR to TNT for the first time since 2014. TNT will broadcast five Cup Series races a season starting next year and running through 2031.

“The energy and the atmosphere a night race at Atlanta brings is second to none,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “That’s why our fans have been telling us they want the night race back in Atlanta, and we’re thrilled to make it happen.”

The 2024 NASCAR schedule features two races at AMS. The first, the Ambetter Health 400, was held in February, the second race of the season right after the Daytona 500. Daniel Suarez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide photo finish. The second race, this year’s Quaker State 400, will be held Sept. 8 and will be the first event in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

The complete NASCAR schedule will be announced at a later date.

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
Biden, Trump agree to June debate in Atlanta1h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Tech star Harrison Butker criticizes Pride month, working women in speech
1h ago

Credit: John Boydston

B-52s, Widespread Panic face-off: Athens votes on hockey team name
1h ago

Credit: Spelman College

Spelman College prepares for its own historic commencement
1h ago

Credit: Spelman College

Spelman College prepares for its own historic commencement
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Out-of-state donors largely funding ex-Trump aide in GA congressional race
The Latest

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium
Vibe open volley championship tournament on Wednesday
Season preview: Dream look to keep building on recent success
Featured

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

Bad Bunny to take the stage for night two at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena
1h ago
PG A.M.: Biden quietly sends emissary to Morehouse ahead of risky speech
Chris Sale keeps dazzling as Braves blank Cubs again