National Signing Day: Kennesaw State

The second and final period of National Signing Day for the class of 2024 opened Wednesday. Here’s a look at the newest members of the Kennesaw State football program:
Ready to 𝐒𝐎𝐀𝐑 ✍️ @jaidenkimble1— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) February 7, 2024
🦉2️⃣4️⃣ https://t.co/dvu4GAnAeQ#GoldStandard | #Owls24ward pic.twitter.com/YYic1KEr4c
Ready to 𝐒𝐎𝐀𝐑 ✍️ @jarvisadamsjr1— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) February 7, 2024
🦉2️⃣4️⃣ https://t.co/dvu4GAnAeQ#GoldStandard | #Owls24ward pic.twitter.com/DvRkZzj4lW
Ready to 𝐒𝐎𝐀𝐑 ✍️ @terrencecurt— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) February 7, 2024
🦉2️⃣4️⃣ https://t.co/dvu4GAnAeQ#GoldStandard | #Owls24ward pic.twitter.com/8a51i53B4K
Ready to 𝐒𝐎𝐀𝐑 ✍️ @L_Scheerhorn— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) February 7, 2024
🦉2️⃣4️⃣ https://t.co/dvu4GAn2pi#GoldStandard | #Owls24ward pic.twitter.com/BXkPtf3wXY
Ready to 𝐒𝐎𝐀𝐑 ✍️ @bentondunn56— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) February 7, 2024
🦉2️⃣4️⃣ https://t.co/dvu4GAnAeQ#GoldStandard | #Owls24ward pic.twitter.com/WQO9QMjrZz
Ready to 𝐒𝐎𝐀𝐑 ✍️ @Isaiahw3073— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) February 7, 2024
🦉2️⃣4️⃣ https://t.co/dvu4GAn2pi#GoldStandard | #Owls24ward pic.twitter.com/6BeufB6YFU
About the Author