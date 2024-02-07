State Sports Report

National Signing Day: Kennesaw State

AJC file photo of Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon.

Credit: AJC file photo

Credit: AJC file photo

AJC file photo of Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon.
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

The second and final period of National Signing Day for the class of 2024 opened Wednesday. Here’s a look at the newest members of the Kennesaw State football program:

ExploreKennesaw State football learns schedule for inaugural FBS season

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top