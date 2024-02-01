State Sports Report

Kennesaw State football learns schedule for inaugural FBS season

Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon speaks to the media about the coming football season on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Natrice Miller/ AJC file)

By AJC Sports
58 minutes ago

Conference USA released its football schedule for the 2024 season Thursday, a schedule that for the first time includes Kennesaw State.

The Owls are moving to FBS and will join Conference USA on July 1. Their first football game as an FBS school comes Aug. 31 in a previously announced game at Texas-San Antonio of the American Athletic Conference. The next two games also are non-conferences games, at home against Louisiana-Lafayette of the Sun Belt on Sept. 7 and at San Jose State of the Mountain West on Sept. 14.

Then after a bye week the Owls play their final non-conference game, against Tennessee-Martin, an FCS school, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

After that comes October and the eight-game C-USA schedule. It’s a conference schedule that features all-weeknight games in October.

The Owls’ first C-USA game is at home. On Oct. 4, Jacksonville State ventures to Kennesaw for a Friday night game. After that, Kennesaw State gets its second bye week of the season, which is a feature of college football schedules this year because of how the calendar falls, before it returns to conference play with the first of three consecutive weeknight games.

On Oct. 15, a Tuesday, the Owls play at Middle Tennessee. That precedes consecutive Wednesday night games: Oct. 23 at home against Liberty and Oct. 30 at Western Kentucky.

Liberty is Conference USA’s defending champion. The Flames finished the regular season undefeated at 13-0 and ranked No. 23 before losing to Oregon 45-6 in the Fiesta Bowl, a New Year’s Six game.

The final four games of the season are conference games on November Saturdays – Nov. 9 at Texas-El Paso, Nov. 16 at home versus Sam Houston State, Nov. 23 at home versus Florida International and Nov. 30 at Louisiana Tech.

New Mexico State is the only C-USA team not on KSU’s schedule in 2024.

“The future of Kennesaw State football is here,” coach Brian Bohannon said in a news release from the school. “We look forward to a challenging schedule which includes many high-level opponents coming to Fifth Third Stadium. This is another historical moment for our program.”

2024 KENNESAW STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 at Texas-San Antonio

Sept. 7 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Sept. 14 at San Jose State

Sept. 21 Bye

Sept. 28 vs. Tennessee-Martin

Oct. 4 (Fri.) *vs. Jacksonville State

Oct. 12 Bye

Oct. 15 (Tues.) *at Middle Tennessee

Oct. 23 (Wed.) *vs. Liberty

Oct. 30 (Wed.) *at Western Kentucky

Nov. 9 *at Texas-El Paso

Nov. 16 *vs. Sam Houston State

Nov. 23 *vs. Florida International

Nov. 30 *at Louisiana Tech

*- Conference USA game

AJC Sports

