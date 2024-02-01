Kennesaw State football learns schedule for inaugural FBS season

After that comes October and the eight-game C-USA schedule. It’s a conference schedule that features all-weeknight games in October.

The Owls’ first C-USA game is at home. On Oct. 4, Jacksonville State ventures to Kennesaw for a Friday night game. After that, Kennesaw State gets its second bye week of the season, which is a feature of college football schedules this year because of how the calendar falls, before it returns to conference play with the first of three consecutive weeknight games.

On Oct. 15, a Tuesday, the Owls play at Middle Tennessee. That precedes consecutive Wednesday night games: Oct. 23 at home against Liberty and Oct. 30 at Western Kentucky.

Liberty is Conference USA’s defending champion. The Flames finished the regular season undefeated at 13-0 and ranked No. 23 before losing to Oregon 45-6 in the Fiesta Bowl, a New Year’s Six game.

The final four games of the season are conference games on November Saturdays – Nov. 9 at Texas-El Paso, Nov. 16 at home versus Sam Houston State, Nov. 23 at home versus Florida International and Nov. 30 at Louisiana Tech.

New Mexico State is the only C-USA team not on KSU’s schedule in 2024.

“The future of Kennesaw State football is here,” coach Brian Bohannon said in a news release from the school. “We look forward to a challenging schedule which includes many high-level opponents coming to Fifth Third Stadium. This is another historical moment for our program.”

2024 KENNESAW STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 at Texas-San Antonio

Sept. 7 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Sept. 14 at San Jose State

Sept. 21 Bye

Sept. 28 vs. Tennessee-Martin

Oct. 4 (Fri.) *vs. Jacksonville State

Oct. 12 Bye

Oct. 15 (Tues.) *at Middle Tennessee

Oct. 23 (Wed.) *vs. Liberty

Oct. 30 (Wed.) *at Western Kentucky

Nov. 9 *at Texas-El Paso

Nov. 16 *vs. Sam Houston State

Nov. 23 *vs. Florida International

Nov. 30 *at Louisiana Tech

*- Conference USA game