NASCAR, World Series and College Football Playoff championship trophies on display

Chase Elliott holds up the season championship trophy as he celebrates with his race crew in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. (Ralph Freso/AP)

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Three national championship trophies. One location.

The NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy, along with Chase Elliott, the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, and the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions trophy will all be on display alongside each other at the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

During the free event, Georgia sports fans will get an up-close view of each piece of championship hardware. Fans in attendance will also get a chance to take part in a Q&A session with Elliott. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion will interact with before the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10. Dawsonville native Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series title in November 2020, the Braves won the World Series in November 2021, and Georgia won the college football national championship game in January 2022.

The fan event will run from noon- 1:30 p.m. During this time, guests will be able to enter the playing field area at the College Football Hall of Fame – where the championship trophies and Q&A with Elliott will be held.

