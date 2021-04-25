NASCAR encouraging, but not requiring, drivers get COVID vaccines

NASCAR ran the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 before thousands of fans March 21. The race car series will return to Atlanta Motor Speedway July 11 for the running of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, as part of NASCAR’s revamped 36-race slate.

With a fan base traditionally more conservative in its Southern strongholds, NASCAR was one of the first sports to resume competition following the shutdown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Although it completed its full season and never reported any widespread outbreaks, NASCAR has not done any COVID-19 testing.

But Phelps believes more drivers will soon be speaking up about receiving the jab.

“As it relates to the driver core, I think you’ll probably see more and more, and we’ll ask the drivers frankly to try to promote the vaccination process,” Phelps said. “They have a voice. That voice carries a lot of weight.

“To the degree that we can help with folks who are uncertain about whether they want to get the vaccine, I think it would be critical to have those with the loudest voice within the sport talking about their vaccinations.”