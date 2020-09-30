NASCAR adds second Atlanta race in 2021

NASCAR will make two stops at Atlanta Motor Speedway next season for the first time since 2010.
AMS announced Wednesday that the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be run Sunday, March 21. It will add the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart from the Cup Series on Sunday, July 11.
It will be the first July race held at AMS in 47 years. The track first opened in 1960.
The 2020 QuikTrip 500 was initially moved from the second week of the season to the fifth week, March 15. Postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag at the Hampton track on June 7, in front of no fans. AMS said it intends to have limited capacity in the grandstands and camping areas for the March 2021 event.
“Our goal is to host as many fans as possible, as safely as we can, to enjoy the excitement of NASCAR in Atlanta,” AMS general manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement.
