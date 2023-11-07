Morehouse dismisses football coach Wilcher after one season

The Maroon Tigers defeated rival Clark Atlanta 35-21 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams. Morehouse finished at 1-9, Clark Atlanta 0-10.

Wilcher played for the Maroon Tigers from 1988-91 and spent the next 30 years as a college assistant throughout the country before returning to lead the Morehouse program in February 2023. In a social media post, Wilcher said that he was “hired after the recruiting season” and “had no recruiting budget.””

Wilcher added that “the college has made the decision to no longer retain me rather than give us the support and resources we need in order to be successful.”

Wilcher was hired earlier this year after long-time coach Rich Freeman stepped down after 16 seasons at Morehouse.