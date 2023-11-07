Morehouse dismisses football coach Wilcher after one season

Morehouse dismissed football coach Gerard Wilcher on Monday, days after the end of his first and only season at his alma mater.

The Maroon Tigers defeated rival Clark Atlanta 35-21 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams. Morehouse finished at 1-9, Clark Atlanta 0-10.

ExploreA closer look at the Morehouse-Clark Atlanta game

Wilcher played for the Maroon Tigers from 1988-91 and spent the next 30 years as a college assistant throughout the country before returning to lead the Morehouse program in February 2023. In a social media post, Wilcher said that he was “hired after the recruiting season” and “had no recruiting budget.””

Wilcher added that “the college has made the decision to no longer retain me rather than give us the support and resources we need in order to be successful.”

Wilcher was hired earlier this year after long-time coach Rich Freeman stepped down after 16 seasons at Morehouse.

