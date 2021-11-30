More COVID-19 woes: Georgia State cancels Tennessee State game

The circumstances are similar to last season, when the Panthers had eight games postponed and one game canceled because of COVID.

Although the final score against Rhode Island was 94-59, the Panthers hung tough for the first 20 minutes and trailed by six at the half before the Rams pulled away behind a barrage of 10 3-pointers. The situation did permit key substitutes Jordan Rawls, Evan Johnson, Kaleb Scott and Kalik Brooks to get plenty of work and allowed freshmen Jamall Clyce, Chien-Hao Ma and Danny Stubbs to play significant minutes.

“I thought we got better the other day through the experience,” Lanier said. “It was a great teachable moment for us to use … what happened in practice leading up to that, how that played out in the game and then watching stuff on film and trying to get guys to raise their standards. Even under those circumstances, it was a good experience.”