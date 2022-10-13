ajc logo
Maturity, experience help Georgia State emerge from rough start

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State Sports Report
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The maturity and experience of veteran players has helped prevent Georgia State’s season from crashing after an 0-4 start. Back-to-back wins, including Saturday against Georgia Southern, have kept many of the Panthers’ preseason goals alive, among them a fourth consecutive bowl appearance.

“I think we’ve had opportunities to win all our contests,” Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. “It’s the mental approach that’s really getting stronger. It’s kind of like last year (a 1-4 start). Some teams can’t go through the disappointment and come out with a better attitude, but our team has done that. We’ve grown. We’re a mature football team.”

Last year the Panthers started 1-4 and finished 8-5. This year they opened with losses to Power Five teams South Carolina and North Carolina, stumbled against Charlotte and lost to unbeaten Coastal Carolina before rebounding with wins at Army and against Georgia Southern. They stand 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Georgia State is off this weekend and returns to play at Appalachian State on Oct. 19 in a rare Wednesday game in Boone, N.C.

“We’re about where we thought we would be from a production standpoint, offensively and defensively,” Elliott said. “We’ve got to continue to do the things we feel like, as players and coaches, give us the best chance to go and win. We are starting to play better at the right time ... and that’s very indicative of how we’re going to continue to grow and develop.”

The problems on the offensive line, caused by a rash of injuries, appear to be solved. Veteran Travis Glover has played well since he was moved from guard to right tackle, and tackle Bryson Broadway and guard Luis Cristobal have solidified the left side.

The special teams have improved, too. Last week the Panthers blocked an extra-point attempt that changed the complexion of the game against Southern. Michael Hayes kicked two field goals and put five of his eight kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

“I think our special teams (against Georgia Southern) were the best they’ve ever been,” Elliott said.

The defense has watched Jordan Jones and Justin Abraham step into the void left by the injury to all-conference inside linebacker Blake Carroll. And the rotation on the defensive line continues to get deeper.

The defense also has continued to create turnovers. Last week the Panthers tied a school record with five takeaways – four interceptions and a fumble. Georgia State has only seven sacks, but is tied for first in the Sun Belt with 10 interceptions and has forced six fumbles and recovered five.

“Typically, that experience puts you in position to make those plays,” Elliott said. “Early on, if you’re a secondary guy, you’re probably playing catch-up in some of those areas. The more you play, the more you do anything in life, you’re going to become better at it.”

The second half of the season won’t be easy. The Panthers will be trying to defeat Appalachian State for the first time in program history. And the final two games are on the road at No. 25 James Madison and Marshall, which won at Notre Dame earlier this season.

“We’ve got some time before the App State game, so we’re going to work on some fundamental issues, some coaching things that we need to do to get better and try to enhance our program moving forward,” Elliott said.

