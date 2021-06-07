ajc logo
Lynx never trail in win over Dream

Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes scored 21 for Atlanta in loss to Minnesota. (Kelsey Bibik/Atlanta Dream)
Credit: Atlanta Dream

State Sports Report | 4 hours ago
By The Associated Press

Kayla McBride scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield and Sylvia Fowles scored 17 apiece and the Minnesota Lynx never trailed in a 100-80 win over the Atlanta Dream Sunday.

Fowles scored nine of the Lynx’s first 13 points for a 13-0 lead. McBride’s three-point play with 5:10 left in the first quarter made it 21-5 before the Dream rallied to finish the first outscoring Minnesota 18-8.

Despite the run, Atlanta never got closer than six points the rest of the way. The Lynx (3-4) led by double figures for most of the remainder until Cheyenne Parker’s three-point play with 1:40 left in the third made it 65-59.

Minnesota went on an 11-5 run to close the quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Tiffany Hayes scored 21 for Atlanta (4-4) and Aari McDonald 15.

The Lynx also beat the Dream 86-84 on Friday.

