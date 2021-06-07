Lynx never trail in win over Dream

Fowles scored nine of the Lynx’s first 13 points for a 13-0 lead. McBride’s three-point play with 5:10 left in the first quarter made it 21-5 before the Dream rallied to finish the first outscoring Minnesota 18-8.

Despite the run, Atlanta never got closer than six points the rest of the way. The Lynx (3-4) led by double figures for most of the remainder until Cheyenne Parker’s three-point play with 1:40 left in the third made it 65-59.