Dream fall to 4-3 with road loss to Lynx

Tiffany Hayes scored 23 for the Dream. AP file photo

State Sports Report | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and made two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in the Minnesota Lynx’s 86-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Courtney Williams' 57-foot heave slammed off the backboard to end it.

Kayla McBride added 17 for the Lynx (2-4) in their second straight victory. Layshia Clarendon had 14 and Crystal Dangerfield scored 13.

Williams' shot with 1:51 left gave Atlanta (4-3) its last lead of the night at 80-79. Collier and Clarendon each sank a pair of free throws before Tiffany Hayes pulled the Dream into an 84-all tie with 5.2 seconds left. Williams fouled Collier on a drive to the basket to set up her winning foul shots.

Hayes led the Dream with 23 points.

