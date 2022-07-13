ajc logo
Long scoreless stretch costs Dream in road loss to Sky

Cheyenne Parker (32) scored 14 for the Dream. File photo courtesy of Atlanta Dream

State Sports Report
By Staff and wire reports
Aari McDonald hit a 3-pointer that gave the Dream a 70-65 lead with 7:50 to play, but host Chicago scored the next 15 points and the Sky prevailed 90-75 on Tuesday night.

The Dream went scoreless for nearly five minutes and Chicago never trailed again.

Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta (10-13) with 14 points. McDonald and Tiffany Hayes scored 12 apiece and Nia Coffey added 11.

Candace Parker had 31 points and 11 rebounds and Kahleah Copper scored 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting for the Sky. Emma Meesseman added 10 points, six rebounds and a season-high eight assists for Chicago (17-6).

Meesseman either scored or assisted on 18 of the Sky’s 30 fourth-quarter points.

The Sky, who have won seven of their last eight games, shot 53% overall, had 24 assists on 35 made field goals and forced 17 turnovers, including 11 Chicago steals.

