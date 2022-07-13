Long scoreless stretch costs Dream in road loss to Sky

Aari McDonald hit a 3-pointer that gave the Dream a 70-65 lead with 7:50 to play, but host Chicago scored the next 15 points and the Sky prevailed 90-75 on Tuesday night.
The Dream went scoreless for nearly five minutes and Chicago never trailed again.
Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta (10-13) with 14 points. McDonald and Tiffany Hayes scored 12 apiece and Nia Coffey added 11.
Candace Parker had 31 points and 11 rebounds and Kahleah Copper scored 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting for the Sky. Emma Meesseman added 10 points, six rebounds and a season-high eight assists for Chicago (17-6).
Meesseman either scored or assisted on 18 of the Sky’s 30 fourth-quarter points.
The Sky, who have won seven of their last eight games, shot 53% overall, had 24 assists on 35 made field goals and forced 17 turnovers, including 11 Chicago steals.
