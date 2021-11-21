Kennesaw to host FCS playoff opening-round game

Kennesaw State (10-1) will host Davidson (8-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the opening round. The game will air on ESPN+. Kennesaw clinched the Big South title with a 49-17 win over Monmouth on Saturday. Davidson clinched the Pioneer Football League with a 45-14 win over Drake on Saturday.

East Tennessee State, the No. 7 seed on a bye, awaits the winner. The Buccaneers won the Southern Conference title and will be making their third FCS Championship appearance and first since 2018.