Kennesaw to host FCS playoff opening-round game

Kennesaw State, which wrapped the up the Big South Conference title on Saturday, will host a first-round game in the FCS playoffs. The seedings and matchups were announced on Sunday.
Kennesaw State (10-1) will host Davidson (8-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the opening round. The game will air on ESPN+. Kennesaw clinched the Big South title with a 49-17 win over Monmouth on Saturday. Davidson clinched the Pioneer Football League with a 45-14 win over Drake on Saturday.
East Tennessee State, the No. 7 seed on a bye, awaits the winner. The Buccaneers won the Southern Conference title and will be making their third FCS Championship appearance and first since 2018.
Sam Houston (10-0), the defending champions and winners of the ASUN/WAC Conference, earned the top seed in the 24-team. North Dakota State (10-1) is the No. 2 seed, James Madison is the No. 3 seed and Sacramento State (9-2) is the No. 4 seed.
The FCS championship game will be played Jan. 8.
