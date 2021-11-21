ajc logo
Kennesaw to host FCS playoff opening-round game

Kennesaw State's quarterback Xavier Shepherd (8) prepares to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Kennesaw State's quarterback Xavier Shepherd (8) prepares to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 11, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Kennesaw State, which wrapped the up the Big South Conference title on Saturday, will host a first-round game in the FCS playoffs. The seedings and matchups were announced on Sunday.

Kennesaw State (10-1) will host Davidson (8-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the opening round. The game will air on ESPN+. Kennesaw clinched the Big South title with a 49-17 win over Monmouth on Saturday. Davidson clinched the Pioneer Football League with a 45-14 win over Drake on Saturday.

East Tennessee State, the No. 7 seed on a bye, awaits the winner. The Buccaneers won the Southern Conference title and will be making their third FCS Championship appearance and first since 2018.

Sam Houston (10-0), the defending champions and winners of the ASUN/WAC Conference, earned the top seed in the 24-team. North Dakota State (10-1) is the No. 2 seed, James Madison is the No. 3 seed and Sacramento State (9-2) is the No. 4 seed.

The FCS championship game will be played Jan. 8.

