Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon leans on ‘our culture’ heading into FBS era

Bohannon described the mindset he wants in preseason camp. “Practice harder and be in better shape to give ourselves an advantage as we know there’s going to be a lot of mismatches as we go through the season,” Bohannon said. “I think getting everybody on the same page and being able to fight through adversity is critical.”

Bohannon has added some new faces to his coaching staff this season, bringing in Chandler Burks and Stewart Cook as co-offensive coordinators and Greg Harris as defensive coordinator.

He talked about having the new coaches at practices with him the past month. “It’s been awesome as we’re all on the same page of what we need to get accomplished and how we need to go about doing it,” Bohannon said. “We know what we must do to give ourselves a chance to be successful, and we’re all working towards that.”

Defensive back Sidney Porter, who accounted for 27 total tackles (19 solo) and two interceptions last season, said the team is ready for the move to FBS. “It’s a great experience, and we’re looking forward to this opportunity,” Porter said. “We’re excited about the challenge that’s ahead of us, and we’re going to be ready.”

Running back Qua Ashley talked about the move to FBS as the motivation this summer in practices.

“Last year, we didn’t play as well as we wanted, and we knew going into a bigger conference this year that it would take everybody coming to work every day,” Ashley said of getting better to compete with FBS opponents. “We’re all getting better every day, and we’re trending in the right direction.”

The Owls will face their first opponent as a FBS member when they play at Texas-San Antonio on Aug. 31.