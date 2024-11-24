Kennesaw State records first win under interim coach Chandler Burks

Davis Bryson ran 19 yards for a touchdown with six minutes left and Austin Welch kicked a 19-yard field goal to cap Kennesaw State’s comeback 27-26 home win over Florida International on Saturday night.

The win was the first for the Owls under interim coach Chandler Burks, who was directing his second game after stepping in when longtime coach Brian Bohannon was fired.

Kennesaw State (2-9 overall, 2-5 in Conference USA) took a 17-6 lead with 3:48 left in the second quarter after Preston Daniels finished a seven-play, 60-yard drive with a 3-yard run. Keyone Jenkins rallied the Panthers with a pair of touchdown passes, a 20-yard strike to Dean Patterson and a 42-yarder to Eric Rivers with a minute left to take a 20-17 lead at halftime.