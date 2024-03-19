Kennesaw State ready to begin spring practice ahead of first season in FBS

Kennesaw State begins its spring football practice Wednesday.

The Owls, who will join Conference USA on July 1, are preparing for their first FBS season in Kennesaw State’s 10th season as a program.

Coach Brian Bohannon will have new assistants leading his offense and his defense after the hires of three new coordinators since last season ended. Chandler Burks, a former Owls quarterback, and Stewart Cook are the co-offensive coordinators, and Greg Harris was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.