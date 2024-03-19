State Sports Report

Kennesaw State ready to begin spring practice ahead of first season in FBS

Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon speaks to the media Monday, July 24, 2023. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

Kennesaw State begins its spring football practice Wednesday.

The Owls, who will join Conference USA on July 1, are preparing for their first FBS season in Kennesaw State’s 10th season as a program.

Coach Brian Bohannon will have new assistants leading his offense and his defense after the hires of three new coordinators since last season ended. Chandler Burks, a former Owls quarterback, and Stewart Cook are the co-offensive coordinators, and Greg Harris was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

Spring practice for the Owls concludes April 19 with the annual spring game at Fifth Third Stadium.

Kennesaw State begins its regular season Aug. 31 with a game at Texas-San Antonio of the American Athletic Conference. A week later, the Owls play host to Louisiana-Lafayette of the Sun Belt in the home opener.

On Oct. 4, Kennesaw State gets a home date against Jacksonville State in the Owls’ first C-USA game.

2024 KENNESAW STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 at Texas-San Antonio

Sept. 7 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Sept. 14 at San Jose State

Sept. 21 Bye

Sept. 28 vs. Tennessee-Martin

Oct. 4 (Fri.) *vs. Jacksonville State

Oct. 12 Bye

Oct. 15 (Tues.) *at Middle Tennessee

Oct. 23 (Wed.) *vs. Liberty

Oct. 30 (Wed.) *at Western Kentucky

Nov. 9 *at Texas-El Paso

Nov. 16 *vs. Sam Houston State

Nov. 23 *vs. Florida International

Nov. 30 *at Louisiana Tech

*- Conference USA game

