Kennesaw State ready to begin spring practice ahead of first season in FBS

Kennesaw State begins its spring football practice Wednesday.
The Owls, who will join Conference USA on July 1, are preparing for their first FBS season in Kennesaw State’s 10th season as a program.
Coach Brian Bohannon will have new assistants leading his offense and his defense after the hires of three new coordinators since last season ended. Chandler Burks, a former Owls quarterback, and Stewart Cook are the co-offensive coordinators, and Greg Harris was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.
Spring practice for the Owls concludes April 19 with the annual spring game at Fifth Third Stadium.
Kennesaw State begins its regular season Aug. 31 with a game at Texas-San Antonio of the American Athletic Conference. A week later, the Owls play host to Louisiana-Lafayette of the Sun Belt in the home opener.
On Oct. 4, Kennesaw State gets a home date against Jacksonville State in the Owls’ first C-USA game.
2024 KENNESAW STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Texas-San Antonio
Sept. 7 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Sept. 14 at San Jose State
Sept. 21 Bye
Sept. 28 vs. Tennessee-Martin
Oct. 4 (Fri.) *vs. Jacksonville State
Oct. 12 Bye
Oct. 15 (Tues.) *at Middle Tennessee
Oct. 23 (Wed.) *vs. Liberty
Oct. 30 (Wed.) *at Western Kentucky
Nov. 9 *at Texas-El Paso
Nov. 16 *vs. Sam Houston State
Nov. 23 *vs. Florida International
Nov. 30 *at Louisiana Tech
*- Conference USA game
About the Author
Credit: File Photo