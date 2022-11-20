Kennesaw State loses season finale, finishes below .500 for first time

The Owls went to Eastern Kentucky and lost 45-38 and finished with a 5-6 record, 1-4 in the ASUN Conference. Kennesaw State compiled a 57-13 record from 2016-21, four times reaching double-digit victory totals, after finishing at 6-5 in the program’s inaugural season of 2015.

Kennesaw State’s attempt to salvage a winning record wasn’t to be Saturday. Despite a season-high 437 rushing yards, a total more in line with the success in recent season, the Owls fell behind 38-24 after three quarters, and couldn’t rally to win.