Kennesaw State loses season finale, finishes below .500 for first time

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Kennesaw State ended its season with a road loss Saturday, giving the Owls their first losing record in program history.

The Owls went to Eastern Kentucky and lost 45-38 and finished with a 5-6 record, 1-4 in the ASUN Conference. Kennesaw State compiled a 57-13 record from 2016-21, four times reaching double-digit victory totals, after finishing at 6-5 in the program’s inaugural season of 2015.

Kennesaw State’s attempt to salvage a winning record wasn’t to be Saturday. Despite a season-high 437 rushing yards, a total more in line with the success in recent season, the Owls fell behind 38-24 after three quarters, and couldn’t rally to win.

Isaac Foster led Kennesaw State in rushing with 148 yards and scored a touchdown. Quarterback Jonathan Murphy rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns. One of them came on a 35-yard run.

Murphy was 5-of-13 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Eastern Kentucky (7-4, 3-2) finished with 427 yards passing and edged Kennesaw State in total yards, 564-551. Colonels quarterback Parker McKinney threw five touchdown passes.

