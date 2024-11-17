Kennesaw State loses in overtime in first game under interim coach

Watson went around the left end on a keeper and dove to the pylon for the winning points. Sam Houston State (5-2, 5-1 C-USA) is tied with Western Kentucky in second place, a game back of Jacksonville State, in Conference USA. The Bearkats play at Jacksonville State before finishing the regular season at home against Liberty.

Austin Welch was wide left with a 36-yard field-goal attempt in Kennesaw State’s overtime possession. The Owls (1-9, 1-5) weren’t able to give Burks his first win as interim coach.

Watson rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 179 yards with an interception. Jay Ducker rushed for 111 yards on 18 carries.

Watson's 32-yard completion to Simeon Evans down to the Kennesaw State 37 led three plays later to Ducker going around right end to score from 17 yards out with four minutes left and a 17-10 lead.

The Owls started their final drive in regulation on their 29 and took 10 plays before scoring on Davis Bryson’s 9-yard TD pass to Carson Kent with 25 seconds left.

A Hail Mary was tipped away in the Kennesaw State end zone to send the game to overtime.

Bryson threw for 137 yards, one touchdown and an interception.