State Sports Report

Kennesaw State can’t overcome rough first half, loses FBS debut

Kennesaw State quarterback Davis Bryson (9) talks during a huddle in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas-San Antonio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kennesaw State quarterback Davis Bryson (9) talks during a huddle in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas-San Antonio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The first half of Kennesaw State’s inaugural FBS game was one to forget, so despite their much-improved play in the second half, the Owls lost on the road against Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

Kennesaw State made its Conference USA debut against the Roadrunners of the American Athletic Conference, who raced to a 21-6 first-half lead using a 341-89 advantage in total offense in the first half.

The Owls’ defense came out of the locker room an improved unit and held UTSA to 75 yards of offense and seven points in the second half.

Overall, neither team could muster much on the ground in the game, UTSA gaining 76 yards to KSU’s 51. The Roadrunners passed for 340 yards, with 188 coming in the second quarter, and 61 of the 188 came on one play.

At the end of the night, Kennesaw State quarterback Davis Bryson was 14-of-28 passing for 202 yards and one touchdown. His UTSA counterpart, Owen McCown, as 28-of-38 passing for 340 yards and three TDs.

On Saturday, Kennesaw State will face Louisiana-Lafayette in the Owls’ home opener in a 7 p.m. game at Fifth Third Stadium.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

McCown accounts for 4 TDs, leads UTSA over Kennesaw State 28-16 in Owls' first game as...
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Georgia-Clemson highlights three Top 25 matchups in SEC's opening weekend
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Beck throws 2 TD passes and No. 1 Georgia manhandles No. 14 Clemson 34-3
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Allen

How the new Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 2
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta’s Ben Shelton falls in third round at U.S. Open
Ambetter Health 400 back as second race of NASCAR season in 2025
Marietta’s Louis Brown wins U.S. Senior Amateur title
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Presidential race shake-up sharply increases voter registrations in Georgia
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?