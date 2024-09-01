Kennesaw State can’t overcome rough first half, loses FBS debut

The first half of Kennesaw State’s inaugural FBS game was one to forget, so despite their much-improved play in the second half, the Owls lost on the road against Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.
Kennesaw State made its Conference USA debut against the Roadrunners of the American Athletic Conference, who raced to a 21-6 first-half lead using a 341-89 advantage in total offense in the first half.
The Owls’ defense came out of the locker room an improved unit and held UTSA to 75 yards of offense and seven points in the second half.
Overall, neither team could muster much on the ground in the game, UTSA gaining 76 yards to KSU’s 51. The Roadrunners passed for 340 yards, with 188 coming in the second quarter, and 61 of the 188 came on one play.
At the end of the night, Kennesaw State quarterback Davis Bryson was 14-of-28 passing for 202 yards and one touchdown. His UTSA counterpart, Owen McCown, as 28-of-38 passing for 340 yards and three TDs.
On Saturday, Kennesaw State will face Louisiana-Lafayette in the Owls’ home opener in a 7 p.m. game at Fifth Third Stadium.
