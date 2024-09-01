Kennesaw State can’t overcome rough first half, loses FBS debut

The first half of Kennesaw State’s inaugural FBS game was one to forget, so despite their much-improved play in the second half, the Owls lost on the road against Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

Kennesaw State made its Conference USA debut against the Roadrunners of the American Athletic Conference, who raced to a 21-6 first-half lead using a 341-89 advantage in total offense in the first half.

The Owls’ defense came out of the locker room an improved unit and held UTSA to 75 yards of offense and seven points in the second half.