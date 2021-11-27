Kennesaw State advances to second round of FCS playoffs

“When you’re in the playoffs, I told our (guys), ‘It’s survive and advance,’” Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. They found a way to come out and take the game over early.”

On the second play of the game, Davidson fumbled, and the Owls recovered on the Wildcats 29. Shepherd finished the ensuing drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown for a 7-0 lead. Both coaches knew this was a big play in the game.

“When you’re the underdog like we are, you can’t make those mistakes,” Davidson coach Scott Abell said. “It happens, but you hate to see it at that point.”

“It always goes back to getting off to a good start,” Bohannon said. “Creating some early momentum and energy, which that did.”

After Shepherd’s score on the Wildcats turnover, the Owls scored 13 consecutive points and held a 20-0 lead with 4:23 to go in the first quarter.

Kennesaw State continued to dominate and led 41-14 at halftime.

After the Wildcats scored on a scoop-and-score fumble early in the third quarter, the Owls responded with an eight play, 75-yard drive. Shepherd capped it off with a goal-line rushing touchdown.