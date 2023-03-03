Kennesaw State advances to championship game in ASUN Conference

Terrell Burden had 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 80-71 home win over Lipscomb on Thursday night in the ASUN Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Owls, the No. 1 seed, will play No. 2 seed Liberty, which beat No. 3 seed Eastern Kentucky 79-73, in the championship game Sunday at 3 p.m. at Kennesaw State. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Kennesaw State is 25-8. Liberty is 26-7.
Burden had six rebounds and seven assists for the Owls. Brandon Stroud added 17 points while shooting 6-for-9 (3-for-5 from 3-point range) and 2-of-4 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Alex Peterson finished 4-of-4 from the floor and scored 10 points.
The fifth-seeded Bisons (20-13) were led by Jacob Ognacevic, who had 26 points. Matthew Schner added 18 for Lipscomb.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com