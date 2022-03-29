John Isner to defend title, Coco Gauff set for exhibition at Atlanta Open in July

This year’s event will run from July 23-31, and the first big match is scheduled for the evening of July 24, a Sunday. Gauff, 18, will face Leylah Fernandez, 21, in the tournament’s annual Sunday Showdown exhibition.

Isner, who played collegiately at Georgia, has won six Atlanta Open titles. Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka also committed to return for this year’s event.