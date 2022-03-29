ajc logo
John Isner to defend title, Coco Gauff set for exhibition at Atlanta Open in July

Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a volley against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the first set of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a volley against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the first set of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: Jim Rassol

Credit: Jim Rassol

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

John Isner will defend his title, and Coco Gauff will take part in a high-profile exhibition at the Atlanta Open tennis event in July at Atlantic Station.

This year’s event will run from July 23-31, and the first big match is scheduled for the evening of July 24, a Sunday. Gauff, 18, will face Leylah Fernandez, 21, in the tournament’s annual Sunday Showdown exhibition.

Isner, who played collegiately at Georgia, has won six Atlanta Open titles. Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka also committed to return for this year’s event.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

