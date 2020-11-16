X

Heisman Trophy ceremony moved to Jan. 5; goes virtual

The Heisman Trophy for the 2020 college football season will be awarded on Jan. 5, 2021, from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Conn. (Jason Szenes/AP)
Credit: AP

State Sports Report | 48 minutes ago
By Staff and wire reports

The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City.

Two of the leading favorites for this year’s award — Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) —played high school football in Georgia.

The newly revealed reworked Heisman schedule is:

  • Dec. 21 - The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is two days after the conference championship games are scheduled.
  • Dec. 24 - The finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
  • Jan. 5, 2021 - The trophy ceremony will be broadcast at 7 p.m. from EPSN’s studios in Bristol, Conn. The finalists will appear via satellite.
Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.

