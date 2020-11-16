Heisman Trophy ceremony moved to Jan. 5; goes virtual

Dec. 21 - The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is two days after the conference championship games are scheduled.

The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is two days after the conference championship games are scheduled. Dec. 24 - The finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Jan. 5, 2021 - The trophy ceremony will be broadcast at 7 p.m. from EPSN’s studios in Bristol, Conn. The finalists will appear via satellite.

Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.