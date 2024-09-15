It wasn’t easy.

Vanderbilt scored twice in the final three minutes to erase a 29-17 Georgia State lead. Vanderbilt’s A.J. Newberry scored on a 3-yard run with 2:29 left to cut the margin to 29-24 lead.

After the ensuing kickoff landed at the 2 and died, Georgia State was bottled up at its own 8 after Tailique Williams had to pick up the ball and get as many yards as possible.

GSU used three conservative running plays, and Vanderbilt used all of its timeouts to quickly get the ball back at the 39 with 2:03 remaining. Quarterback Diego Pavia – aided by two 15-yard penalties – drove the Commodores into the red zone, where Sedrick Alexander scored on a 1-yard run to take a 36-32 lead with 1:14 remaining.

That’s when Veilleux wrote his name into school lore alongside Dan Ellington, architect of the Tennessee win.

Starting at the 25, Veilleux threw a series of passes to quickly move GSU down the field – a 12-yarder to Williams, a 19-yarder to Hurst, a 14-yarder and a 5-yarder to Williams. With the clock down to 20 second and the Panthers in an uncomfortable range for a field goal, Veilleux got the ball out of his hands in a hurry and hit a well-defended Hurst in stride for the touchdown.

Veilleux completed 26 of 41 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score for Georgia State (2-1). Hurst caught seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Dorian Fleming caught six passes for 49 yards. Freddie Brock rushed 15 times for 96 yards.

Vanderbilt (2-1) got 270 yards from Pavia on 18-for-33 passing with two touchdowns. Eli Stowers caught eight passes for 95 yards and one score.

Georgia State got an early break. Kevin Swint roared around the right flank to sack Pavia and knock the ball loose. It bounced around, squirted away from Justin Abraham and eventually was recovered by GSU’s Izaiah Guy at the 20. But the Panthers stalled and had to settle for Liam Rickman’s 24-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

GSU appeared to have stopped Vandy on downs at the end of the first quarter when a measurement showed the Commodores were well short of the first down. But during the break, officials went to a video view, reset the yardage and gave Vandy the first down.

It looked like Vandy had a touchdown two plays later, only to have it taken away because of holding. The GSU defense stiffened, and Vandy settled for a 28-yard Brock Taylor field goal to tie the score at 3-3 at 12:28.

GSU’s next drive was extended by a roughing-the-passer penalty. Three plays later Veilleux threw a deep ball to Hurst for a 33-yard touchdown and a 10-3 lead with 7:40 left in the half.

The Panthers got a gift on the ensuing kickoff. Vandy’s Steven Sannieniola muffed Braeden McAlister’s kick and pulled it from the field of play and into the end zone, where he downed it. The result was a safety and a 12-3 lead.

Georgia State couldn’t get points after the free kick, with Rickman missing a 45-yard field-goal attempt at the two-minute warning, and Vandy made the Panthers pay. Pavia drove the Commodores 73 yards in six plays and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Junior Sherrill, who was standing alone in the back of the end zone. The score cut Georgia State’s lead to 12-10 at the half.

GSU scored on its first possession of the third quarter, again settling for a 45-yard field goal by Rickman, then added a touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Veilleux to Rykeem Laney for a 22-10 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

Vanderbilt got its first points of the second half with 14:07 remaining. Pavia, who had been sacked by Swint on the previous play, connected with Eli Stowers, who broke an ankle tackle and navigated into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown. That cut Georgia State’s lead to 22-17.

With its lead in danger, Veilleux drove Georgia State on a 78-yard drive that he completed with an 18-yard touchdown run, his longest run of the season and his first touchdown. It gave the Panthers a 29-17 lead with 11:42 remaining.