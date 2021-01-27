X

Georgia State men’s hoops again pauses activities, two games postponed

Georgia State head coach Rob Lanier argues after his team was called for a technical foul during the third overtime against Georgia Tech that ended in a 110-110 tie during Tech’s home opener in a NCAA college basketball game that extended into the early morning hour of Thursday, Nov 26, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia State went on to beat Georgia Tech 123-120 in the fourth overtime period.
Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia State has again paused its men’s basketball activities because of the coronavirus, and the Panthers’ home games against South Alabama scheduled for Friday and Saturday were postponed.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the school reported that the pause came after “multiple COVID-19 positive test results” among “Tier-1 individuals.” That includes athletes, coaches and support staff, the school said.

The pause will last for a minimum of seven days. Anyone affected by the positive test results “will remain in isolation per CDC guidelines.”

The GSU program was paused Jan. 8, which led to three postponed games: at Troy on Jan. 8-9 and at home against Coastal Carolina on Jan. 15. The Panthers resumed play Jan. 16 against the Chanticleers.

None of three previously postponed games have been rescheduled.

The Panthers are 8-4 this season, 2-3 in Sun Belt Conference play. They were swept Friday and Saturday in Boone, N.C., by Appalachian State.

