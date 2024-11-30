Georgia State gives up 105 points in loss to No. 8 Kentucky

The Wildcats (7-0) reached the 100 mark for the fourth time this season and won their first seven games for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Lamont Butler followed Robinson with 17 points. Amari Williams scored 14 points, Ansley Almonor and Otega Oweh each had 12, followed by Andrew Carr and Koby Brea with 10 points each.

Kentucky, averaging 11 3-pointers per game, made a season-low seven against the Panthers.

Cesare Edwards led Georgia State (4-4) with 21 points, followed by Zarique Nutter with 19 and Malachi Brown with 11.

Georgia State had 18 turnovers, and Kentucky scored 36 points off those miscues.

Kentucky outscored the Panthers 44-23 following a brief altercation during the second half.

On an off night from long range, Kentucky scored 62 points in the paint and had 23 points in transition.

Georgia State hosts Kennesaw State on Friday.