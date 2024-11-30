State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Georgia State gives up 105 points in loss to No. 8 Kentucky

Georgia State head coach Jonas Hayes directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

By News services
37 minutes ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia State scored the first three points of the game and later trimmed a double-digit lead to two at 31-29 with eight minutes left in the first half but faded in a 105-76 loss to Kentucky Friday night.

After getting close, the Panthers were outscored 17-4 in the remainder of the first half.

Jaxson Robinson scored 19 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky.

The Wildcats (7-0) reached the 100 mark for the fourth time this season and won their first seven games for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Lamont Butler followed Robinson with 17 points. Amari Williams scored 14 points, Ansley Almonor and Otega Oweh each had 12, followed by Andrew Carr and Koby Brea with 10 points each.

Kentucky, averaging 11 3-pointers per game, made a season-low seven against the Panthers.

Cesare Edwards led Georgia State (4-4) with 21 points, followed by Zarique Nutter with 19 and Malachi Brown with 11.

Georgia State had 18 turnovers, and Kentucky scored 36 points off those miscues.

Kentucky outscored the Panthers 44-23 following a brief altercation during the second half.

On an off night from long range, Kentucky scored 62 points in the paint and had 23 points in transition.

Georgia State hosts Kennesaw State on Friday.

News services
